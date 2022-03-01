Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$48.50 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

Shares of TSE:POW traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.62. 1,085,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,059. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.76 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

