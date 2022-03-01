Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$48.50 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

Shares of TSE:POW traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.62. 1,085,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,059. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.76 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

