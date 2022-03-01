PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

