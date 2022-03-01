PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £582.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,403.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,402.61. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

About PPHE Hotel Group (Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.