PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.
PPH stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £582.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,403.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,402.61. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15).
