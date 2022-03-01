Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.13

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.22. Prada shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.
Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
