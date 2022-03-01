Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRAX opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

