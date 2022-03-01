Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRIM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 602,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.