Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 602,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,074. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

