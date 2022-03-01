Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

