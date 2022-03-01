Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

