Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.61

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
