ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.19

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 54906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.22) to €14.00 ($15.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

