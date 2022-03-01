Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

PTGX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 362,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

