Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.28

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 1101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Prudential by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

