Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.28

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 1101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
