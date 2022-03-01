PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 27,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.36.
