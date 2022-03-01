Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($85.27) to €78.50 ($88.07) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.29) to €63.00 ($70.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($72.93) to €70.00 ($78.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €58.00 ($65.07) to €70.50 ($79.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 86,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.