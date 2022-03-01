PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $43.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $338,035.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

