Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

