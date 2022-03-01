PYRO Network Trading 61.3% Lower Over Last Week (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PYRO Network has a market cap of $71,024.24 and approximately $154.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded down 61.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 807,068,528 coins and its circulating supply is 802,055,415 coins. The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

