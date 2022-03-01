Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

