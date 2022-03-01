Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00012754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $9.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.70 or 0.06662384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.88 or 0.99673090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.