Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eneti Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eneti in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Eneti by 30.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

About Eneti (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.