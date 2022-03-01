Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for WM Technology, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WM Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

MAPS stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 693,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

