Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

