Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Boosted by Truist Financial

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

CCRN stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.