Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Lifted by B. Riley

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.07, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.