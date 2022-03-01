Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

