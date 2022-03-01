Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

TECK opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.