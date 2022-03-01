Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Increased by Analyst

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

MOS stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

