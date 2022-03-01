Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Reduced by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

