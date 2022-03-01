Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.