Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $136.17 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 355,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

