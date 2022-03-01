Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $336.31 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

