QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

