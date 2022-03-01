QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 260 ($3.49).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QQ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.43) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.49) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.45).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.92) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.28. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

