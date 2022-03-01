QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

