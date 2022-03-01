QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 156,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,724. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

