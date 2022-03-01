Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Qualys worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 29.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

