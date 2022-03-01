Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QTX opened at GBX 385 ($5.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.62. Quartix Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Monday.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

