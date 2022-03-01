Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Get Quebecor alerts:

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.00. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.