Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radius’ performance in 2021 was disappointing. Tymlos’ revenues did not match expectations. The lowering of guidance was disappointing as well. Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, is most likely facing challenges. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from prominent drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for growth, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year. Nevertheless, the company is expanding the drug’s label, which should boost prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group provides it with an influx of cash. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

