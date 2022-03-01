Rapids One Day Trading Volume Hits $157.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $110,102.77 and $157.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,653.10 or 0.99749249 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

