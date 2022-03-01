RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $590.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.58. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,942 shares of company stock valued at $551,537. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

