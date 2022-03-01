Raymond James Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

AAVVF opened at $5.85 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

