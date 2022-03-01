Raymond James Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $114.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

APLS traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. 14,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,776. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

