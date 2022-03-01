Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

CPX stock opened at C$38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.88. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

