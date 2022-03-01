Raymond James Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $38.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

