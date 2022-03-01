Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $672,744.42 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,339,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,172. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

