Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

