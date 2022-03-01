Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Latch (LTCH)

Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/28/2022 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – Latch had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 2/14/2022 – Latch is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Latch is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Latch is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Latch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 1/11/2022 – Latch is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Latch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Latch stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Latch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.83.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
