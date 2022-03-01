Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

