Refinable (FINE) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $646,638.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.40 or 0.06608974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,501.70 or 0.99348341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002741 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.